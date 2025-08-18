TMC appeals to TN parties to support CP Radhakrishnan in vice presidential election

CHENNAI: The Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) on Monday urged all political parties in Tamil Nadu to extend support to Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, who has been nominated by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as its candidate for the Vice-Presidential election scheduled on September 9.

In a statement, TMC president G K Vasan said Radhakrishnan’s nomination was an honor for Tamil Nadu. “He is a son of the soil and a leader respected across political lines. He has served as BJP state president, Member of Parliament, chairman of coir board, and Governor. His experience in these roles has been well established,” Vasan said.

Expressing confidence in Radhakrishnan’s performance if elected, the former union minister added, “On behalf of the Tamil Maanila Congress, I request all political parties in Tamil Nadu to support him so that he may bring recognition to the state.”

Earlier, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran also appealed to the DMK-led alliance to support the NDA’s nominee, underscoring that Radhakrishnan is a Tamil candidate in the Vice-Presidential race.