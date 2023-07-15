T’malai Cong chief removed from party posts

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the dismissal of Chengam G Kumar from the posts of Tiruvannamalai district Congress Committee President and the State Convener of the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Santathan (RGPRS) with immediate effect.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal issued an announcement to this effect. Reports suggest that the dismissal is related to a one acre property in Tiruvannamalai town which was given to the party during the time of former CM K Kamaraj. The land changed hands when the congress split during the tenure of Indira Gandhi.

Sources said that the property was registered in the name of a lady related to the town Congress Committee President Vetrivelan. The land was somehow retrieved back a couple of months back, sources added. But Kamalaka, a blood relative of Kamaraj, brought this usurping of the land to the notice of the AICC some days back following which an inquiry was conducted in Chennai’s Sathyamurthy Bhavan by the party’s land retrieval committee recently.

The dismissal followed the committee submitting its report to the party high command, sources said. The move has sent shock waves as Chengam Kumar was state convener of the RGPRS, a powerful party body of the party.