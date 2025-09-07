Tit-for-tat politics unfolds in AIADMK after Sengottaiyan’s revolt against EPS

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK MP V Sathyabama has been relieved of her organisational posts, including her roles as an executive committee member and as the Erode (Rural West) district women’s wing secretary.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami made this public by issuing a statement to counter close associates and supporters of senior AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan, who was relieved from his party organising Secretary and Erode (Rural West) district secretary posts on Saturday.

However, the disciplinary action proved to be a fait accompli, as the former MP, along with her supporters, had already tendered mass resignations from their party posts in protest against Palaniswami’s decision to remove Erode strongman Sengottaiyan from key party positions.

The internal unrest was triggered by Sengottaiyan’s revolt, after he issued a ten-day ultimatum demanding the re-induction of expelled party leaders, a move that openly challenged Palaniswami’s authority and exposed deepening fracture within the AIADMK’s leadership structure.

According to party insiders and information emerging from Erode, over 1,000 functionaries holding various posts across different wings of the AIADMK have stepped down in a coordinated effort to mount pressure on the party high command and express growing dissatisfaction with the current trajectory of leadership.

“This mass resignation is just the beginning. It will intensify and spread to other district units if the leadership fails to change its course and work towards the reunification of the party,” warned Thambi (alias) K A Subramanian, who was removed from his party post Nambiyur

(West) union secretary alongside Sengottaiyan on Saturday.