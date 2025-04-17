Tiruvottiyur fishers block road over high instalment fee of TNUHDB flat

CHENNAI: Fishermen of the Trichinang Kuppam area in Tiruvottiyur engaged in a roadblock on Thursday over the high instalment cost of flats built by the Urban Housing Development Board.

Fishers who were allocated flats under the housing scheme stated that the 14 instalments for a house exceeded Rs 2 lakh, and as they had paid the advance of Rs 50,000, they were unable to complete the remaining payment.

The fishers demanded a reduction in the amount, and after two hours of protest, police tried to pacify them. The protesters were backed by various parties, including DMK, TVK and AIADMK.

The protesters also accused the politicians of only seeking votes and doing nothing for the people, which intensified the conflict between the political groups. The police were eventually able to pacify the protesters and disperse the crowd.