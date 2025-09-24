Tiruvarur teen forced into prostitution; nine arrested under POCSO Act

CHENNAI: Police arrested nine people, including three brokers, for forcing a 16-year-old girl from Tiruvarur district into prostitution under the pretext of offering her a job, Daily Thanthi reported.

The girl, a Class 8 dropout living with her father after her mother’s death, was admitted to the Mannargudi Government Hospital a month ago for delivery. She gave birth to a baby boy a few days ago following which the hospital informed the All Women Police Station in Mannargudi.

Police inquiry revealed that a woman, who had known the girl for two years, had promised to help her find work. She asked the girl to come to Thanjavur, where she forced her into prostitution. The girl was sent to several places over a period of months, during which she became pregnant.

Following this, the police arrested six men, Kanagaraj (32), Dinesh (29), Selvakumar (41), Rajkumar (24), Sakthivel (34), and Vignesh (23), all from Vattakudi near Madukkur in Thanjavur district — on charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They have been remanded in custody.

Further investigation led to the arrest of three brokers, identified as Malarkodi (42), Thavakalpadsha (58), and Radhika (35). Police said efforts are under way to trace more people involved.

The newborn was handed over to a government orphanage, while the girl has been reunited with her father.