Tiruvarur district declares April 7 as holiday for Aazhi Therottam festival

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|31 March 2025 9:39 AM IST
    Representative Image (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: Tiruvarur District Collector has declared a holiday for the Aazhi Therottam festival.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the district will observe a holiday on April 7 for Aazhi Therottam festival (Tiruvarur Chariot Festival).

    This festival follows the rituals and traditions associated with Thyagaraja temple, Tiruvarur.

