Tiruvarur district declares April 7 as holiday for Aazhi Therottam festival
CHENNAI: Tiruvarur District Collector has declared a holiday for the Aazhi Therottam festival.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the district will observe a holiday on April 7 for Aazhi Therottam festival (Tiruvarur Chariot Festival).
This festival follows the rituals and traditions associated with Thyagaraja temple, Tiruvarur.
