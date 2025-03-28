Tiruvarur Collector assures transparency in PM house scheme

TIRUCHY: Crop loan to the tune of Rs 477.34 crore has been disbursed to 63,169 farmers in 2024-25 through Cooperative Credit Societies in Tiruvarur district, said the collector V Mohana Chandran on Thursday.

The farmer's grievances redressal meet was held in Tiruvarur, chaired by the district collector Mohana Chandran, in which the farmers complained that the officials are not ready to respond to their doubts regarding the schemes for the farmers. They also demanded to display the names of the beneficiaries under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKSNY) to ensure transparency in the beneficiaries list, but the officials are reluctant to disclose the list, they charged.

Responding to the farmers, the Collector said that he would ask the officials to provide proper information to the farmers. The collector also said that as many as 39,223 beneficiaries are targeted under PMKSNY and as many as 27,139 have so far been registered and the remaining farmers are instructed to register names before March 31, said the Collector.