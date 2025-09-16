Tiruvannamalai man found dead amid land dispute

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man was found dead with severe head injuries on the Mangal Koot Road area near Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai district on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as Kanniyappan, who had recently given seven acres of land for acquisition by SIPCOT. Officers said there had been frequent arguments between Kanniyappan and a contractor over road construction on the land.

The police said the cause of death would be confirmed after the autopsy report, but they are investigating whether he was beaten to death, Daily Thanthi reported.