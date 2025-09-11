Tiruvannamalai man dies after monkey bite

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old man who was bitten by a monkey earlier this month died while undergoing treatment at the Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital.

Police said the victim, Annamalai, a resident of VOC Nagar in Tiruvannamalai, was bitten by a monkey on September 3 while standing in front of his house. He first received treatment at the Samudra Colony Primary Health Centre and later returned home. However, when he developed fever and severe pain, he was admitted to the Government Hospital for further treatment.

Despite intensive care, Annamalai succumbed to his injuries. Tiruvannamalai Town police have registered a case and are investigating, Daily Thanthi reported.