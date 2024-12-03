Tiruvannamalai landslide: Anbumani expresses condolences, urges quick response

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has expressed his condolences over the Tiruvannamalai landslide caused by Cyclone Fengal, as reported by Maalaimalar.

Taking to X, Anbumani said, "It is shocking that the seven people who were trapped inside three houses for more than 24 hours due to landslide have died".

He also mentioned that the bodies of three individuals, including a child, have been recovered.

In an era where we are proud of our progress in science and technology, it is saddening that we are unable to rescue people trapped in landslides, tweeted the PMK president.

He urged the National Disaster Rapid Force (NDRF) to act quickly in such situations in the future and devise strategies to prevent casualties.