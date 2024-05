Tiruvannamalai-Chennai Beach train service starts; tickets priced at Rs 50

CHENNAI: Passenger train service between Tiruvannamalai and Chennai Beach commenced on Friday morning. The ticket fare for the service is Rs 50.

Devotees come to Tiruvannamalai to undertake Girivalam (a sacred pilgrimage around the foothills of the Arunachala Hill) on 'Pournami' day or the full moon day of every month.

The train will depart from Tiruvannamalai at 4 am and arrive in Chennai at 9.50 am. The train will then leave Chennai at 6 pm and arrive in Tiruvannamalai at 12 am.