Tiruvannamalai: CCTV shows elderly woman being hit by speeding car, thrown few feet away

CHENNAI: An elderly woman died after being struck by a speeding car while she was attempting to cross a road near Arani in Tiruvannamalai district.

In a disturbing CCTV visual, the car is seen hitting the woman, who is standing next to the center median in an attempt to cross the road. The impact of the incident causes the woman to be thrown off a few feet away, to the other side of the road. The car then rams into the center median, as seen in the footage.

The elderly woman was rushed to a hospital where she later succumbed, said a Thanthi TV report.

The police have registered a case in this regard and arrested the car driver, Abdul Salam.



