Tiruvannamalai assault: Failure of women’s safety, says EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday expressed shock over the alleged sexual assault of a girl by two police personnel attached to Tiruvannamalai (South) station in the early hours of the day. He described the incident as the height of insecurity for women in the state and strongly condemned the government for the lapse.

"What is the Chief Minister (MK Stalin) going to say about the atrocity committed by policemen who are supposed to ensure women's safety? The CM should hang his head in shame for this disgraceful incident," Palaniswami wrote on social media, referring to media reports on the alleged assault of a minor. The victim and her sister, both from Andhra Pradesh, had come to Tiruvannamalai carrying a load of fruits in a minivan.

Palaniswami further criticised the authorities, saying women should not have to protect themselves from police personnel whose duty is to safeguard them. He demanded that the Tamil Nadu government provide immediate medical care to the victim, who is undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital in Tiruvannamalai, and take stern legal action against the perpetrators.