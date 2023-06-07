Tiruvalluvar statue to be installed in South Africa

CHENGALPATTU: A 10-feet Tiruvalluvar statue that was sculpted in Mahabalipuram was sent off with pomp and cheer to South Africa, where it will be installed at the World Tamil Sangam premises soon.

Many Tamilians live at Clearwood near Durban where the World Tamil Sangam building is located. The diaspora plans to install and inaugurate a 10-feet Tiruvalluvar statue in the premises on August 5.

Following this, the statue was sculpted by sculptor Murugan and his team at a workshop in Mahabalipuram. On Tuesday, World Tamil Sangam chairman VG Santhosham, in the presence of Mahabalipuram Tamil Sangam chairman CA Sathish, felicitated the sculptors and sent the statue off in a ceremonial gesture in a ship that will reach South Africa shortly.

Speaking to reporters, Santhosham said, “The statue that is to be installed in South Africa would be the 155th Tiruvalluvar statue sponsored by the World Tamil Sangam. It is heartwarming to see the growth of Tamil and its diaspora across the world.”