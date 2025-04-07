Tiruvallur’s new bus terminus to be inaugurated in June

CHENNAI: Residents of Tiruvallur urged the municipality to complete the ongoing construction work of the new bus terminus at the earliest. The work of the new terminus near ICMR at Vedanginallur began in July 2023.

Tiruvallur Municipality Chairperson P Uhayamalar Pandiyan told DT Next, “Around 90% of works are completed, only the road works are pending. We’re trying to finish the work at the earliest, and the inauguration will be held by June.”

The existing bus stand on Rajaji Salai occupies less than half an acre of land. This limited space causes significant difficulties for buses, passengers, and commuters, particularly in the evening when students from nearby schools crowd the area. Motorists experience heavy traffic every day.

“The work has been going on for nearly two years. It creates chaos on the road, especially between 4-5 pm when it takes 15 minutes for all buses to reach JN Road and Tiruttani via the narrow Panangal Street and east Tank Street,” said Rajan, a resident of Tiruvallur. “The condition of the existing Thiru Vi Ka terminus was bad. At night, the terminus has become a home for illegal activities.”

Spread over 5 acres, the new terminus can accommodate 56 buses at a time, and has various passenger amenities including shops, toilets and parking facilities. It would have 107 shops, five toilets including one for trans persons, and parking slots for 500 two-wheelers and 100 cars. A police booth would be set up inside the terminus.

“The duration allotted to builders was 1.5 years and it was supposed to be completed by December 2024. Monsoon rain and delays in the supply of construction materials interrupted the completion of construction work,” said a senior official at the Municipality.