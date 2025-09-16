Tiruvallur villagers stage hunger strike demanding retrieval of encroached temple land

CHENNAI: Residents of Anuppampattu village, near Ponneri in Tiruvallur district staged a hunger strike on Tuesday in front of the Ponneri Tahsildar Office and demanded the retrieval of the land belonging to the Arulmigu Muthalamman Temple.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the residents alleged that a miscreant had encroached the temple land, and they had previously petitioned authorities to reclaim the land from the individual who was illegally cultivating crops in it.

Following this officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department issued a notice to the individual, prohibiting any further encroachment or agricultural activity. They had also erected a warning signboard on the site.

However, despite the official warning, the individual continued to encroach the land in the past few months. Protesters alleged that despite submitting petitions again to the authorities, no action has been initiated.

They also claimed that the inaction could point to a nexus between the encroachers and the HR&CE officials. Following this, social activist Balakrishnan began an indefinite hunger strike on behalf of the Anuppampattu villagers.

Revenue officials including the tahsildar and police arrived at the protest site and held discussions with the protestors. After the tahsildar assured that a discussion between both parties has been scheduled for Wednesday (September 17), the activist called off his hunger strike and dispersed from the area