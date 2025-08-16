Tiruvallur residents start email campaign for stoppage of all express trains

CHENNAI: For several years, Tiruvallur residents have been urging the Railways to have a permanent stoppage for all express trains in their district, as it’s one of the fastest growing suburbs around Chennai.

Now, they have started an email campaign, where residents would be sending an email directly to the official IDs of Railways officials.

“We’ve been asking the Railways for a stoppage at Tiruvallur but no major steps have been taken yet. So we started the email campaign. Tiruvallur residents, including students, teachers and others residents, will follow a standard format and directly send the mail to all official mail IDs of railway officials,” explained said Y Jayapaulraj, State secretary, Consumer Confederation of India and resident of Tiruvallur.

Calling this a silent battle for their long-pending demand, he was confident it would create an impact. “More than 500 emails have already been sent to the officials,” he added.

Tiruvallur MP Sashikanth Senthil has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in July requesting the stoppage of express trains in Tiruvallur. “Around 60 pairs of express trains cross through Tiruvallur daily but only 11 have stoppages at the station,” he pointed out.

Tiruvallur is classified as NSG 2 grade station, meaning that it either has an annual revenue of Rs 100-500 crore or a passenger footfall of 1-2 crore.

“The intermediate station passengers of the Chennai-Tiruvallur suburban section can easily board express trains at Tiruvallur if additional express stoppage is provided at Tiruvallur. At Tiruvallur, 6 platforms are available, of which 5 are long enough to accommodate all 24 coaches of express trains,” said K Baskar, secretary, Tiruvallur Railway Passengers Association.

Passengers are requesting stoppage for 9 trains at Tiruvallur in the first stage, including 22637/ 22638 Chennai-Mangalore West Coast superfast express, Train 12695/12696 Chennai to Thiruvananthapuram superfast express, and Train 12675/12676 Chennai- Coimbatore Kovai superfast express.

When contacted, a Southern Railway official said, “Tiruvallur MP Sashikanth Senthil has brought the issue to the notice of the general manager. It will be forwarded to the Railway Board as it’s a policy decision.”