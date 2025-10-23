Tiruvallur: Railway police helps woman in labour after lightning delays train

CHENNAI: Railway police came to the aid of a woman who went into labour on a suburban train that was stopped near Kadambattur railway station in Tiruvallur district after a power line failure caused by lightning, according to Daily Thanthi.

Sripriya, a resident of Tiruvallur, had travelled to her husband Ajith Kumar’s house in Sholingar, Ranipet district, to celebrate Deepavali. Sripriya, who is nine months pregnant, was returning to Tiruvallur by train from Arakkonam when the incident occurred.

When the train was approaching Kadambattur, lightning struck during heavy rain, damaging the overhead power line and causing a signal failure. As a result, the suburban train was halted at the station for more than 30 minutes.

During the delay, Sripriya developed labour pains. Passengers immediately alerted the railway helpline (139). Railway police personnel reached the spot and coordinated with medical staff. With the assistance of an 108 ambulance service, the woman was taken to Kadambattur Government Hospital.

Railway police said the prompt action of passengers and staff ensured the woman received medical attention without delay.