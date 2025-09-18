Tiruvallur: Man sentenced to 35 years’ jail in Pocso case

CHENNAI: A special court for Pocso Act cases in Tiruvallur district on Thursday sentenced a 32-year-old man to 35 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2019, and also slapped a fine of Rs 40,000 on the accused.

The accused, B Vinoth of Pattukottai, Thanjavur district, was living with his wife and her orphaned niece at Pattabiram when the incident happened.

Pattabiram AWPS (all women police station) personnel arrested Vinoth under Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act based on his wife’s complaint after she learnt that Vinoth was sexually harassing the girl. Investigators added that Vinoth had earlier worked in Dubai and a lookout notice was issued after the FIR was filed.

During the intervening period, he allegedly continued to threaten the girl and her aunt. The victim died by suicide on August 25, 2021.

The trial was underway at a special court in Tiruvallur. At the end of the trial, the court found him guilty and sentenced him to 35 years in prison.