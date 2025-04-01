Tiruvallur man finds mysterious substance in Eid biryani ordered via Zomato

CHENNAI: A customer found a mysterious substance in the mutton biryani he ordered from a Thiruninravur shop via Zomato on Eid day.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Gautam, a resident of Thiruninravur in Tiruvallur district, had placed an order for mutton biryani from Kadher Bhai Biriyani shop on the food delivery app, on Monday afternoon.

After receiving his order, he found a mysterious substance mixed with the biryani.

Shocked, he immediately went to the restaurant taking the biryani with him but the staff responded dismissively.

Following this, Gautham filed a complaint with the Food Safety Department, Tiruvallur and requested action against the shop.

The Tiruvallur Food Safety Department is presently investigating the mysterious substance mixed in the food.