Tiruvallur man dies a month after ignoring stray dog bite

CHENNAI: A daily wage labourer from Tiruvallur district died on Friday (October 10) after ignoring a stray dog bite and not seeking treatment in time, Daily Thanthi reported.

The deceased was identified as Murugan, 45, of K P N Kandigai village under R K Pettai panchayat union. He lived with his wife, Sarala, 43, and son, Rohith, 13.

Police said Murugan was bitten by a stray dog near his house on September 9. He did not take the incident seriously and failed to visit a hospital for vaccination.

On October 9, his health worsened, and he was admitted to the Sholinghur Government Hospital. He was later referred to the Government Hospital in Vellore, where he died the night before yesterday without responding to treatment.

Following a complaint from his wife Sarala, the R K Pettai police registered a case and started an investigation.