Tiruvallur: Intruder attacks home-alone elderly woman in failed robbery attempt

CHENNAI: The police in neighbouring Tiruvallur district have launched a search for a man, who allegedly attacked a home-alone elderly woman after a failed attempt to rob her in her home in Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur on Thursday evening.

While there has been no formal complaint from the family members, the police have initiated a probe after receiving information about the incident. Investigations with the family members have revealed that no valuables or jewellery were stolen. Police suspect the intruder of having pushed the elderly woman before fleeing the scene after she raised an alarm.

According to police sources, the victim, Rajeshwari, lives alone while her children live with their families in a nearby town. On Thursday, tenants who came to Rajeshwari's house to pay house rent found her unconscious with injuries and alerted the police.

The elderly woman who suffered severe head injuries was rushed to Gummidipoondi Government Hospital, from where she was later shifted to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai, and is under observation, the police said.

Tiruvallur district police are going through CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the identity of the intruder.