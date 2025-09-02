Tiruvallur: Guest worker’s death at L&T Shipyard dormitory triggers protest; police fire tear gas

CHENNAI: A contract worker from Uttar Pradesh died after falling from the roof of a workers’ dormitory at the L&T shipbuilding facility in Kattupalli near Minjur, sparking protests by over 1,000 migrant workers on Tuesday, Daily Thanthi reported.

The deceased, identified as Amaresh Prasad, was employed on contract at the shipyard. He reportedly fell while climbing onto the roof of the dormitory on Monday night (September 1). Kattur police recovered the body and sent it to the Government Stanley Hospital, Chennai, for postmortem, and also inquired with fellow workers.

Today morning, large groups of guest workers from northern states staged a protest demanding an inquiry into Amaresh's death and compensation. The situation turned tense when protesters hurled stones at police officers during negotiations. In response, police reportedly set up barricades, fired tear gas shells, and baton-charged to disperse the crowd.

More than 50 workers have been arrested, and additional police personnel have been deployed in the area to prevent further flare-ups, according to Daily Thanthi.