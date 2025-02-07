Tiruvallur: Gang of 4 brutally attacks ex-ward member, police launch manhunt

CHENNAI: A former ward member of Adigathur gram panchayat near Tiruvallur was stabbed multiple times by a group of four men on Thursday night over personal enmity, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Jagadeesan (42), who works as a painter, was returning home after work when he was confronted near a playground in Adigathur village. At the time, Sedhuvar (19) and his three friends were consuming alcohol in the playground.

As there was a longstanding dispute between Sedhuvar and Jagadeesan, the group surrounded Jagadeesan and brutally attacked him with a knife, leaving him seriously injured, reported Daily Thanthi.

Passersby noticed him lying in a pool of blood and immediately rushed him to Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital in a ‘108’ ambulance. He is currently undergoing treatment.

Kadambattur police have registered a case and launched a search for Sedhuvar and his three associates.