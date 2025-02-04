Tiruvallur District Collector's office becomes readers’ paradise

TIRUVALLUR: The State government's initiative to establish a library in the Tiruvallur District Collector's office, which started a few months ago, became popular among the people, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants, youth preparing for competitive exams, and general readers.

In general, people coming to the District Collectorate have been happy with the spruced-up reading space.

As per the government initiative, in the first phase, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department has set up 100 public libraries in the highest footfall areas, such as hospitals, bus terminus and other places.

As a result, the library named ‘Kalaignar Centenary Library’ came into existence for public use in October last year inside the Tiruvallur Collectorate.

The public is welcomed by the verse, ‘Ennai Thira Ulagam Unnai Ariyum" (Explore me and the world will know you), the Buddha statue and a tree in the middle of the lobby, an air-conditioned room with a pleasant ambience provides visitors and readers a perfect atmosphere.

Around 3,000 books are available for readers, which include biographies of national leaders, Tamil novels and short stories, historical books, general knowledge books, school books for classes 6 to 12 in all subjects, question banks, books for competitive exams, and audiobooks are available for the visually impaired.

The library functions six days a week from 10 am to 5 pm except Sunday, and more than 30 readers use the reading space regularly.

Vimal Raj, a resident of Tirupachur who has been preparing for competitive exams since 2021, stated that "Question banks for competitive exams such as Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and books from class 6-12 are available here."

Another ardent reader, Chella Durai of Manavalanagar said, "I love reading books. It was just a month back I came to know about the library. Since then, I come with my family twice a week to read books."

Yuvarani of Tiruvallur hailed the new centre of reading. "People saw the library as a knowledge-enhancing place and home of books, and the one inside the Collector's office was a good initiative by the government."

When asked about the readers count and public opinion, the library in charge G. Swetha told DT Next, "An average of 30 people use the library regularly, sometimes it may surge and even dip. Several are enjoying the reading space."