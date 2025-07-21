Tiruvallur child sexual assault: Cops seek public help, announces Rs 5 lakh reward for information

CHENNAI: State police on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh to any individual who provides specific and credible information leading to the identification of the suspect in the minor girl kidnap and sexual assault case in Arambakkam police limits in Tiruvallur district.

While the incident happened on July 12, CCTV footage of the yet-to-be-identified suspect grabbing the girl from behind and taking her into the bushes went viral a few days later. Despite the availability of CCTV footage, Tiruvallur district police are yet to make any headway in identifying the suspect.

Cadres from AIADMK and TVK have already held protests seeking justice for the child and her family members. Police sources said that at least three special teams have been sent to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to secure the suspect after inputs about him hiding there.

Police said that the identity of the informant will be kept strictly confidential to ensure their safety and privacy. Any person who has knowledge or information relevant to the suspect is requested to contact the Tiruvallur District Police on the dedicated mobile number 99520 60948 via call, SMS, or WhatsApp.

The girl, a Class 4 student, was living with her grandparents near Gummidipoondi while her parents stayed and worked in Andhra Pradesh. The video clip shows the man following her and gagging her with his hands from behind. As the girl struggled to escape, the man dragged her to the bushes by the side of the road and sexually abused her.

Police sources said that the girl managed to escape from him after she raised alarms and rushed to her grandmother, who approached the police.

