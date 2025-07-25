Tiruvallur child kidnap and sexual assault: One suspect secured in AP, being questioned by police

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur district police have secured a suspect from Sulurpet in Andhra Pradesh in the 10 year old girl kidnap and sexual assault case in Arambakkam police limits two weeks ago.

Inspector General of Police (IGP)- North Zone, Asra Garg confirmed to mediapersons that a suspect is in police custody, but refused to divulge more details.

"Our teams have secured him only a few hours ago. Probe is still underway. We cannot reveal details of the investigation at this moment," IGP Asra Garg said.

Only a couple of days ago, Police had picked up a man from Uttar Pradesh undergoing treatment for injuries at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai for questioning in connection with the case and later let him off.

Public had alerted police about the man's resemblance to the photographs released by the police. Earlier this week. Tamil Nadu Police announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh to any individual who provides specific and credible information leading to the identification of the suspect in the minor girl kidnap and sexual assault case in Arambakkam police limits in Thiruvallur district.

While the incident happened on July 12, CCTV footage of the yet to be identified suspect grabbing the girl from behind and taking her into the bushes went viral a few days later. Despite the availability of CCTV footage, Thiruvallur district police were not able to apprehend a suspect until Friday. The girl, a class 4 student was living with her grandparents near Gummidipoondi while her parents stayed and worked in Andhra Pradesh. The video clip shows the man following the girl and gagging her with his hands from behind. As the girl struggled to escape, the man dragged her to the bushes by the side of the road and sexually abused her.

Meanwhile, a huge crowd had gathered outside the Arambakkam police station after word spread about the suspect being enquired in the police station.

