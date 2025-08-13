Tiruvallur: 9-month-old among 3 killed in road accident

CHENNAI: Three people, including a nine-month-old child, travelling in an SUV were killed in a road accident near Pallipattu in neighbouring Tiruvallur district on Tuesday night.

The deceased were travelling from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh to the Tiruttani Murugan temple when the accident happened.

According to the Pallipattu police, the accident happened when the driver, Vishwanatha Reddy, lost control of the vehicle and rammed onto the parapet wall of a culvert near Tirumalrajpet bridge.

The occupants of the vehicle included the deceased child, H Saanvik, his mother, Keerthi, his grandmother, Chittamma, and their relatives, Vishwanatha Reddy, his wife, Rekha, and another relative, Padma.

In the impact of the crash, all the occupants suffered grievous injuries. Passersby who saw the crash immediately alerted the authorities, who rescued the injured and moved them to various hospitals.

While Vishwanatha Reddy, Padma (60), and the child succumbed to injuries, Chittamma, Keerthi and Rekha survived the crash with injuries.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. The injured are undergoing treatment at Ranipet. The Pallipattu police have registered a case and are investigating.