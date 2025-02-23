Tiruvaiyaru Music College students complaint about poor quality food in hostel

TIRUCHY: Students from Tiruvaiyaru Government Music College staged a roadblock protest demanding basic amenities including quality of food in the hostel on Friday.

It is said that around 230 students are studying in the Tiruvaiyaru Government Music College. Since there is no proper hostel facility inside the college premises, the authorities have rented a private building and run it as a hostel.

The students were complaining about the poor quality food served in the hostel. They even identified worms in the food recently. Though they informed the college principal, all complaints went vain.

On Friday, the frustrated students gathered at the Tirukattupalli-Kumbakonam highway and blocked the traffic.

They demanded a new hostel building on the college premises and better quality food to be served to them.

On information, Tiruvaiyaru DSP Arulmozhi Arasu along with the Principal (in charge) Sri Vidya held talks with the agitating students. Upon assurance by the principal, they withdrew their protest. Traffic was disrupted for more than an hour.