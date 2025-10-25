Tirupur youth among victims of Andhra bus fire

TIRUPUR: A youth from Tirupur was among those killed in the private bus fire accident that occurred in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. He was travelling to Salem for a job interview when the mishap occurred.

A private bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru caught fire near Chinna Tekur in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh and 20 passengers were burnt to death in the accident.

According to a Maalaimalar report, among the victims was a 23-year-old youth from Tirupur, identified as Yuvan Shankar Raja of Lakshmi Nagar in Thottathupalayam, Pooluvapatti.

His father, Raja, is a vegetable seller and had educated both his sons through hardship.

The elder son, Jayaprakash, works in a private firm in Bengaluru. Yuvan Shankar Raja, a BSc graduate, joined a private pharmaceutical company six months ago. A month after taking up the job, he visited his parents in Tirupur before returning to Hyderabad to continue work. Hoping to find employment closer to home, he applied for a job at a private firm in Salem and was called for an interview.

He travelled from Hyderabad to Bengaluru and planned to reach Salem from there. He was in seat number three on the ill-fated bus and was among those who died in the fire.

As his body could not be immediately identified, DNA samples were collected from his parents to confirm his identity. Authorities said the body would be handed over to the family after confirmation.