Tirupur murder: Search on to nab two more suspects

COIMBATORE: Special teams of police are on the lookout for two more identified suspects, who were part of a gang that plotted and brutally murdered a Hindu Munnani functionary in Tirupur.

Police have fanned out to Kerala and the Valparai region in search of the suspects identified as Narasimma Praveen and Ashwin.

Already, the Tirupur North police have arrested Shuman (38) and Tamilarasan (26), from the Kumaranandapuram area, for hacking to death Balamurugan (30), the outfit's Tirupur North Union working committee member, on June 25.

Even though police suspect rivalry to be the motive behind the murder, a cop privy to the investigation claimed that the exact reason for the attack will be known only after the arrest of the two other absconding persons.

“As Balamurgan was also in the financial business, there is a possibility that the murder to have happened out of some financial dispute. We are on the lookout for the two more assailants in the neighbouring state and Valparai based on some vital clues,” police said.

