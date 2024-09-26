Tirupur: Man robs biker at knifepoint, rams into tree later; hospitalised

CHENNAI: In an unusual incident a man who robbed a motorist at knifepoint, rammed in to a roadside tree, shortly after committing the theft. The accused has sustained severe injuries and is presently under treatment, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Babu (38) from Pothanur in Coimbatore district, was riding his motorcycle from Punnam Chatram towards Velayuthampalayam in Tirupur district. As he approached the Athiyaman Kottai area, Kalayarasan (23) from Senthurnagar stopped him under the pretext of asking for help. When Babu halted his vehicle, Kalayarasan suddenly brandished a knife and snatched Rs 4,200 in cash from Babu, and fled the spot on his motorcycle.

However, he collided with a tree at the roadside, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and fall down, the report added. Onlookers rushed to his aid and called for an ambulance, which took him to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital, where he is currently receiving intensive care. He sustained serious injuries to his head, legs, and other parts of his body in the mishap.

Meanwhile, Babu filed a complaint with the Velayudham Palayam police. Based on his report, Police Inspector Jaganath has registered a case against Kalayarasan for robbery at knifepoint and is conducting a thorough investigation.