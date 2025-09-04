Tirupur man and son die by jumping into well in Krishnagiri

CHENNAI: A man and his five-year-old son died by suicide by jumping into a well in Samalpatti town of Krishnagiri district, Daily Thanthi reported.

Around noon yesterday (September 3), a local landowner, noticed a purse and a pair of shoes near a well while grazing his sheep and alerted the police. The Uthangarai fire department assisted in the recovery, and the bodies of Balaji (37) and his son Kavin (5) were found inside the well.

Balaji, a tailor from Tiruvannamalai district working in Tirupur for 15 years, was reportedly facing debt problems. On the morning of the incident, he told his wife Sandhya that he was going to collect money and travelled with his son by train. After arriving at the Samalpatti railway station, both jumped into a well near the station, police said.

Their bodies were recovered and sent to the Uthangarai Government Hospital for autopsy.

Trigger Warning

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasrari, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app