Tirupur Kuravars accuse cops of foisting false triple murder case

COIMBATORE: Members of the Kuravar community from Palavanjipalayam in Tirupur accused the police of coercing them to confess to the triple murder case in Palladam, in a petition submitted to the District Collector.

Saroja, belonging to the Kuravar community, said to the media that police threatened her son-in-law to agree to the crime and added, “Our livelihood is drastically affected because police keep my son-in-law under custody all through the day for questioning. They threatened him at gunpoint to accept and also offered Rs ten lakhs to meet bail expenses after arrest.”

Pointing out that her son-in-law refused to give a false statement, she lamented, “He is even ready to end his life. Why are police discriminating against us just because we hail from this community? Despite cooperating with the investigation, the police, unable to trace out the real culprits, assault our youth intending to foist a false case.”

N Selvamani (28), said that police had threatened him and abused him on caste lines. “I seek action against cops who threatened me in violation of law and also give protection to us,” he said, in the petition.

The Avinashipalayam police however refused these allegations, while the district administration authorities have assured to look into the issue.

On 28 November, Deivasigamani (78), a farmer, his wife Alamelu alias Amalathal (75), and son D Senthil Kumar were brutally hacked to death by an unidentified gang. The assailants also escaped with eight sovereigns of gold jewellery from the house of the deceased. Nearly three months after the incident, the police are yet to make any headway and are grappling in the dark without any concrete clues about the shocking incident.