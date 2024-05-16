Tirupur family seeks cops' help to trace mentally-challenged woman

COIMBATORE: Distressed family members and relatives of a 30-year-old mentally challenged woman submit a petition to the Superintendent of Police (SP) to trace her as she had allegedly gone missing from police custody in Tirupur.

In a petition submitted to SP Abhishek Gupta on Thursday, the complainant Velusamy, a daily wager from V Kallipalayam, said his daughter Thangamani had gone missing since May 6.

He lodged a missing complaint with the Kamanaickenpalayam police station after a futile search. Meanwhile, on May 8, the members of his family came across a video of police questioning the missing woman.

The Kangeyam police picked up the woman, wandering around in the neighbourhood, and took her to a shelter home in Tirupur. But the woman could not be found there as well.

Therefore, Velusamy sought the intervention of the SP to find out his daughter who had been missing for the last 13 days. He also raised suspicion that his daughter could have been kidnapped because of negligence by police.

However, the SP informed that the police personnel had got down the vehicle to get new clothes for her when the woman was taken to a home in Tirupur. “She then escaped from the spot.

Her movement has been recorded in CCTV in various places and a search is on to trace her out as soon as possible,” he said to the aggrieved family members.