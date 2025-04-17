Tirupur BJP, AIADMK functionaries bury hatchet, resolve to work together

COIMBATORE: The BJP and AIADMK functionaries in Tirupur sought to bury the hatchet and resolved to work together for the 2026 Assembly polls to defeat the DMK.

The truce came a few days after AIADMK ex-MLA S Gunasekaran openly expressed displeasure on the party’s alliance with BJP at a meeting led by senior leader ‘Pollachi’ V Jayaraman.

He raised apprehensions of losing the support of minorities, which may work against AIADMK’s victory in the upcoming assembly polls. In retaliation, a local BJP functionary uploaded a video on social media, condemning the AIADMK for belittling the saffron party.

As the issue began to snowball into a conflict among cadres of both parties, the functionaries attempted to settle the issue once and for all. “We have reached a consensus on the issue. Only the ‘edited’ speech of AIADMK ex-MLA Gunasekaran has been circulated in social media by those against the BJP-AIADMK alliance,” said BJP’s Tirupur North district president Sreenivasan, at a press conference jointly addressed by S Gunasekaran on Wednesday.

Asking the people not to believe in the false campaign of opposition parties, they said the AIADMK and BJP will strive to defeat their common enemy DMK. “Our alliance is for the welfare of minorities,” he added.

Similarly, Gunasekaran said that AIADMK was not weakened because of the party’s alliance with the BJP. “The BJP does not interfere in the affairs of AIADMK. My speech has been edited and twisted by our political enemies,” he said.