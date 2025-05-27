Tirupur Asphyxiation deaths: Kin of victims get Rs 6 L each relief

COIMBATORE: The state SC/ST chairman, S Tamilvanan, on Monday gave away the order for compensation of Rs 6 lakh each to the kin of the trio who died due to asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank at a dyeing unit in Tirupur.

The State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes chairperson visited the families and issued the orders for compensation.

Police said Saravanan (30), Venugopal (31) and Hari Krishnan (26) had succumbed after inhaling poisonous gas at the company’s premises in Karaipudur.

The Palladam police had arrested firm manager Dhanabal, supervisor Jaya Aravind, while dyeing unit owner Naveen is still missing.

After participating in a review meeting in the Tirupur Collector's office, Tamilvanan said to the media that the state government will give a compensation of Rs 12 lakh to each of the affected families. “Initially, they were given Rs 6 lakh each,” he said.

Further, Tamilvanan said that field inspections were being done by the Adi Dravidar Department to prevent similar incidents and urged people to give complaints in writing to initiate action.

“Officials will be issued notices asking them to check if septic tanks in dyeing units are maintained properly. Those who do not conduct inspections will be issued with memo,” he said.