Tirupattur: Car goes up in flames, fake Rs. 2000 currency notes found
According to a Thanthi TV report, the driver is claimed to be a film producer and said he was transporting the money for a movie shoot.
CHENNAI: A car caught fire on the National Highway near Nattrampalli, Velakkalnatham.
It has been reported that the car had bundles of fake Rs. 2,000 notes.
Police have detained the driver for further investigation.
