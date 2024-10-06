Tirupati laddu row a diversion from price rise, says CPI's Mutharasann

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Sunday said that the Tirupati laddu row is being raised to divert the attention of people from other major issues.

Addressing the media in Coimbatore, Mutharasan said that the laddu row is intended to divert people’s attention from real issues like increase in prices of essential commodities. "It is because of the wrong economic policies of the central government that prices of essential commodities have increased but, the buying power of people hasn't gone up," he stated.

Condemning the BJP’s support for Israel which is involved in a ‘genocidal war’ killing over 45,000 people in Palestine, Mutharasan said India was in support of Palestine since the days of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. “But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a stand in support of Israel on the lines of countries like the US and Britain. Demanding the Centre to change the stance of the central government, the left parties will hold a nationwide protest on Monday (October 7),” he announced.

Mutharasan also thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for deputing three ministers to resolve the issue of the ongoing Samsung workers' protest at the company's Chennai plant.

Alleging that private resort owners are encroaching upon the land of tribal people in Perianaickenpalayam, Anaikatti and Veerapandi areas in Coimbatore, he urged the government to intervene. “Police, revenue department, and forest department officials are lending support to private resorts. The government should take note of such violations,” he urged.

Further, Mutharasan sought to reconsider the decision to close Kallar Horticulture Farm under the pretext that it is located on the elephant corridor. “This farm will be beneficial for farmers and research scholars," he opined.