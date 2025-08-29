Tirupati-Katpadi track doubling: Centre clears land acquisition

CHENNAI: The Centre granted approval to acquire land for the Rs 1,332 crore doubling of the 104-km-long Tirupati to Katpadi via Pakala railway line.

For the project, land would be acquired in Vellore, and Tirupati and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh, said a notification issued by the South Central Railway. The doubling would enhance connectivity to approximately 400 villages and about 14 lakh population.

"The doubling works would benefit the people and will lead to better connectivity and development of the area," said Vellore MP DM Kathir Anand.

"The new line will help reduce congestion. We also need more trains on this route, especially to Bengaluru and Mysore from Chennai," said T Mohamed Mubeen, member of Vaniyambadi Rail Users' Association.

Noting how the main beneficiaries would be the residents of Vellore, M Senthamil Selvan, chief public relations officer, Southern Railway, said the route is mainly used by long-distance trains heading to Mumbai. “It is one of the major pilgrimage routes that has several temples and thus helps pilgrims."

" For people travelling to Tirupati, the shortest bus route is through Katpadi. Vellore has a sizeable Telugu population. The doubling of lines would also help to have one more route to Pakala. Even goods train operations in the route would be increased. In many cases, punctuality of express trains is affected when tracks are busy with goods trains," the official added.

The new line would improve travel convenience, reduce logistical costs, and contribute to lower carbon dioxide emissions, supporting sustainable and efficient rail operations.