Tiruparankundram row: Claims of AIADMK’s walkout at talks wrong, leaders slam Collector

MADURAI: Senior AIADMK leaders have raised objection to a statement made by Madurai Collector MS Sangeetha that the representatives of the Dravidian major refused to sign an agreement reached at a peace meeting over the Tiruparankundram row.

The development comes a day after BJP and Hindu Munnani cadres protested in front of Tiruparankundram Murugan temple defying prohibitory order over a perceived threat to the sanctity of the premises.

The AIADMK leaders claimed that, unlike the Collector’s claims, representatives of the party weren’t even invited to the peace talks organised by the Tirumangalam RDO on January 30. If they weren’t even invited, how can the Collector claim that they refused to sign an agreement arrived at the peace talks?

Their objection comes after Madurai Collector Sangeetha claimed that except for AIADMK’s representatives, all others signed the agreement.

AIADMK MLAs, including VV Rajan Chellappa, Sellur K Raju and party functionaries, met the Madurai Collector on Thursday and submitted a petition seeking to take back her statement. They objected to the claims of AIADMK’s walking out of the peace talks.

The AIADMK leaders asserted that none of its leaders were called for the talks convened by the RDO, so, the Collector was wrong.