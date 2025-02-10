Tiruparankundram row: AIADMK slaps legal notice on Madurai Collector

MADURAI: The AIADMK has served a legal notice on Madurai Collector Sangeetha, stating that a statement made by her on February 5 was wrong and sought her apology.

Senior AIADMK leaders have raised objection to the statement made by the Collector MS Sangeetha that the representatives of the Dravidian major refused to sign an agreement reached at a peace meeting over the Tiruparankundram row.

The AIADMK leaders claimed that, unlike the Collector’s claims, representatives of the party weren’t even invited to the peace talks organised by the Tirumangalam RDO on January 30. They also objected to the claims of AIADMK’s walking out of the peace talks.

If we weren’t even invited, how can the Collector claim that they refused to sign an agreement arrived at the peace talks, Rajan Chellappa asked.