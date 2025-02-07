Tiruparankundram hill: TNCC calls off ‘communal harmony’ worship plan; senior terms move ill-advised

CHENNAI: The State Congress unit called off its proposed visit to Tiruparankundram to worship at the Murugan temple and Sikandar Durgah there to promote communal harmony. Less than a day after Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai announced a visit to the temple and durgah, the party called off the plan. The State Congress was understood to have cancelled the visit to avoid a backlash from the BJP.

A State Congress senior admitted that the ‘worship’ protest was ill-advised. “If we visit the temple and durgah, the BJP will follow. They will mobilise supporters and create a political show. The district administration has already imposed restrictions on people gathering there. There is a bar on political party representatives visiting the temple as well as durgah. So, we cancelled the visit,” said the party senior.