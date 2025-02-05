Tiruparankundram hill protest: Hindu outfit leaders kept under house arrest in Thanjavur district

TIRUCHY: Police on Tuesday kept several BJP leaders from the region under house arrest to prevent them from taking part in the Tiruparankundram protest in Madurai.

After Hindu Munnani called for a protest at Tiruparankundram, various Hindu outfits and the State BJP extended their support. However, the police prevented them from taking part in the protest from the region and kept the BJP leaders under house arrest.

Over 38 persons, including BJP State general secretary Karuppu M Muruganandam and Thanjavur south district president Jai Satheesh, were kept under house arrest in Thanjavur.

Meanwhile, a section of BJP members attempted to stage a protest at Swamimalai Arulmigu Murugan temple premises, but the police arrested them, which led to a scuffle. While speaking to reporters, Karuppu Muruganandam said, the fight to retrieve Tiruparankundram will continue even if the number of police force is increased. “We will not be frightened by the arrests and even ready to spend our entire life in prison to safeguard our religion”, he said.

He warned the DMK government against supporting the Muslims. He said the State government was acting against the interest of the Hindus living in the TN and said that the people will soon dethrone DMK.

Meanwhile, State unit BJP chief Annamalai said that such actions would only serve to exacerbate tensions and create an atmosphere of fear among the people in the State. He urged the State government to respect the democratic rights of citizens, including the right to peaceful protest, and to desist from adopting coercive measures to silence dissenting voices.

“We demand that the government immediately releases all those arrested and allows them to exercise their democratic right to protest peacefully. It is imperative that the government respects the principles of democracy and upholds the rule of law,” he added.