Tiruparankundram hill: Police crackdown violates democratic rights, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday condemned the arrest of several party leaders and functionaries who were slated to participate in a protest rally over the sanctity of the Tiruparankundram, home to Subramanya Swamy temple on the foothills.

The protest, which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, aimed at denouncing organisations allegedly working against Hinduism and to express discontent with the DMK government’s alleged discriminatory approach to issues related to the temple.

Expressing his outrage, Annamalai stated, “The DMK government had imposed Section 144 across the entire Madurai district, effectively prohibiting the assembly of four or more persons, in a bid to thwart the protest.”

“This move was a blatant attempt to stifle democratic expression and suppress the voices of those seeking to protect the temple’s sanctity,” he argued in a social media post. The State BJP president lamented that several party leaders, including Virudhunagar East district president Pentagon G Pandurangan, Coimbatore city district president Ramesh, Thoothukudi north district president K Saravanakrishnan, and Salem city district president TV Sasikumar, had been taken into custody or placed under house arrest.

“These actions were a clear indication of the DMK government’s undemocratic tendencies and its willingness to trample upon the fundamental rights of citizens,” he asserted.

Annamalai emphasised that the imposition of Section 144 was an excessive measure.