    Tirunelveli youth stabbed by ex-lover's father during quarrel

    The situation came to a head when the woman's father, Chandran (53), confronted Sivakumar outside his home.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|17 Aug 2025 11:21 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-08-17 06:36:57  )
    CHENNAI: A 29-year-old construction worker was seriously injured after he was allegedly stabbed by the father of his ex-girlfriend in a dispute stemming from their breakup. The incident, which has created a stir in the local community, occurred in the Muthunagar Colony of Kalakkad in Tirunelveli district.

    According to police reports, the victim, identified as Sivakumar, son of Karthikeyan, had been in a relationship with a young woman for several years. The couple recently separated. Sivakumar reportedly blamed a friend of the woman's brother for the breakup and allegedly threatened him over the phone. Tensions escalated between the parties, leading to a confrontation at a local temple festival.

    The situation came to a head when the woman's father, Chandran (53), confronted Sivakumar outside his home. During the ensuing argument, Chandran allegedly pulled out a concealed knife and stabbed Sivakumar in the chest.

    Sivakumar was rushed to the Tirunelveli Government Hospital, where he is currently undergoing intensive care for his injuries.

    Following a complaint, Kalakkad police have registered a case against Chandran, who has since gone into hiding. A search operation is underway to apprehend the accused, a daily thanthi report said.

