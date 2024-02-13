Tirunelveli student secures 99.9% in JEE Mains

CHENNAI: With Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 results were declared on Tuesday.

A Sri Ram, a student from the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu secured 99.9%.

Studied at Aakash BYJU's institution, the student have also secured 100% in both Physics and Chemistry showcased his academic excellence in one of the country's prestigious competitive exams.

Sri Ram credits his ascent to the top percentiles to his dedication to comprehending fundamental concepts and maintaining a disciplined study regimen.

JEE (Mains) is structured in two sessions to provide students with multiple opportunities to enhance their scores. While JEE Advanced exclusively facilitates admissions to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), JEE Main serves as the gateway to numerous National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other Centrally-aided engineering colleges across India.

Participation in JEE Main is a prerequisite for appearing in JEE Advanced.