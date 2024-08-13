Tirunelveli – Palakkad Palaruvi Express to be augmented with sleeper, general 2nd class coaches

CHENNAI: Tirunelveli – Palakkad Palaruvi Express would be permanently augmented with Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Train no 16791/16792 Tirunelveli - Palakkad- Tirunelveli Palaruvi Express would be permanently augmented with a Sleeper Class Coach and three General Second Class Coaches from Tirunelveli with effect from 14th August and from Palakkad with effect from 15th August.

The revised composition after the permanent augmentation would be five Sleeper Class Coaches, 11 General Second Class Coaches and two Luggage cum Brake Vans, another statement issued by SR said.