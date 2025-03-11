Tirunelveli NCC student wins National award for inventing device to detect landmines

CHENNAI: David Solomon, a class 9 NCC student from St. Xavier's school, Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli , has won the first prize at the national-level 'Idea and Innovation Competition' for his innovative invention.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, David’s discovery, which detects landmines buried in the earth and provides early warnings, earned him national recognition and the prestigious award.

The competition, held in New Delhi in January, had NCC students from across the country competing in various categories.

Representing Tamil Nadu, David Solomon’s invention stood out, earning him the first prize for its potential to save lives by detecting hazardous landmines ahead of time.

To honour his achievement, P. Moorthy, the District Inspector General (DIG) of Tirunelveli, felicitated David with a medal and a shawl.

The DIG praised David for his ingenuity and encouraged him to continue innovating for the betterment of society.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Nagaraj, an engineer and trustee of the Varam Charitable Trust, Arulraj, the NCC officer at St. Xavier's higher secondary school, Subedar Pandi from the Tamil Nadu NCC 5th Battalion, and social activists Gopalakrishnan, Sathishkumar, and Kamalakannan.