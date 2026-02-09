Tirunelveli: Nallasiriyar awardee protests upside down over land compensation

The protester, Chelladurai, hails from Thendral Nagar in Madurai district. He is a physical education teacher who has received the nallasiriyar award and has also served as a national athletics coach.

Chelladurai owns 8 acres of land at Gangai Kondan, Prancheri village in Tirunelveli district. Of this, 3.5 acres was acquired by the government for the SIPCOT industrial estate. Land acquisition officials had earlier stated that Rs 30 lakh would be paid as compensation.

However, when Chelladurai applied for the compensation, officials said the name mentioned in the application did not match the name in the patta. Citing this discrepancy, they refused to disburse the amount and deposited the money in the treasury.