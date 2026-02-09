Tirunelveli: Nallasiriyar awardee protests upside down over land compensation

TIRUNELVELI: A nallasiriyar awardee staged an unusual protest by standing upside down at the Tirunelveli district collectorate on February 9 (Monday), alleging that the government had failed to pay compensation for land acquired from him.
The protester, Chelladurai, hails from Thendral Nagar in Madurai district. He is a physical education teacher who has received the nallasiriyar award and has also served as a national athletics coach.
Chelladurai owns 8 acres of land at Gangai Kondan, Prancheri village in Tirunelveli district. Of this, 3.5 acres was acquired by the government for the SIPCOT industrial estate. Land acquisition officials had earlier stated that Rs 30 lakh would be paid as compensation.
However, when Chelladurai applied for the compensation, officials said the name mentioned in the application did not match the name in the patta. Citing this discrepancy, they refused to disburse the amount and deposited the money in the treasury.
On Monday, Chelladurai arrived at the Tirunelveli district collectorate and suddenly stood upside down at the main entrance, raising slogans to press his demand. The incident caused a brief commotion in the area.
Police personnel on duty intervened, asked him to stand upright, and escorted him inside the collectorate, where arrangements were made for him to meet officials.
Speaking to reporters, Chelladurai said, “The government acquired land that stands in my father’s name. They have been delaying the compensation of Rs 30 lakh. They claim the names differ Arulappan in the application and Mariyammickel in the patta and are refusing payment. Both names belong to the same person, and I have submitted documents to prove this. Despite that, officials have been dragging the issue for the past four years. I want the money to be released immediately.”
The incident drew attention as the award-winning teacher resorted to a novel form of protest to seek payment of dues from the government.